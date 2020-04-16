Frozen Potatoes Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2025

Global Frozen Potatoes Market

This report focuses on Frozen Potatoes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Frozen Potatoes. market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. The global Frozen Potatoes market is valued at 12400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

Frozen Potatoes is prepared from washed, mature, sound tubers of the potato plant of the species and subjected to a freezing process in the appropriate equipment. In general, frozen potatoes must be shipped at 0 degrees F (plus or minus 10 degrees F).

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

McCain Foods

Lamb Weston

Simplot Foods

Kraft Heinz

Aviko Group

Farm Frites

Cavendish Farms

Agristo

Nomad Foods

General Mills

Ardo

11er Nahrungsmittel

Pizzoli

Landun

Goya Foods

Seneca Foods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chips

Non-chips

Segment by Application

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Household

Other

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Frozen Potatoes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Frozen Potatoes

1.2 Frozen Potatoes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Chips

1.2.3 Non-chips

1.3 Frozen Potatoes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Frozen Potatoes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Chapter Two: Global Frozen Potatoes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Frozen Potatoes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Frozen Potatoes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Frozen Potatoes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

Chapter Three: Global Frozen Potatoes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Frozen Potatoes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Frozen Potatoes Production

3.4.1 North America Frozen Potatoes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Frozen Potatoes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter Four: Global Frozen Potatoes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Frozen Potatoes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Frozen Potatoes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Frozen Potatoes Consumption (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: Global Frozen Potatoes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Frozen Potatoes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Frozen Potatoes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

……Continued

