Global Air Transport USM Market Emerging Industry Volume (Sales, Revenues), Costs & Analysis

A number of factors are expected to benefit the global air transport USM market in the next few years, including the vast rise in demand for air travel options across developed as well as developing economies. While the thriving air travel sector continues to expand at a promising pace owing to steady demand from consumers, the rising cost pressures owing to the emergence of several low-cost airlines has made it difficult for several airline companies to attain sustainable profits amid surging costs of maintenance, repairs, and operations. Thus in order to save costs in these areas as a way of tackling their brimming expenditure on MROs, air transport firms are increasingly sourcing USMs from larger airlines.

Accelerated rate of aircraft deliveries are likely to result into a massive technology shift in the foreseeable future. The retirement of aircraft is expected to remain brisk in the meantime. Narrow-bodies and small regional jets have been predominant source of the aircraft retirements. However, several of these smaller-capacity aircrafts have purged from the fleet, and the industry is expecting retirement ages to rise again with retirement selections naturally reverting to old, large-capacity aircrafts. This significant rise in retirements is likely to lead toward growing adoption of Used Serviceable Material (USM). Proliferation of USM has the potential to reduce material prices for airlines as well as the Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) sector.

The report offers insights on the market for the forecast period – 2017 to 2026. The report examines the air transport USM market at a global scale, engulfing the market dynamics exhaustively, and providing key trends affecting the market expansion. The report on the global market for air transport USM offers a precise knowledge base for the market players who seek global expansion. Analysis offered in this report is instrumental for the market players and investors for gauging expansion potential of the global air transport USM market in the upcoming years.

Structure of Report

Commencing with a chapter on executive summary of global air transport USM market, the report delivers key prospects of product and regional segments included, coupled with the most significant numbers appertaining to the market. The historical CAGR (2012-2016) and the forecast CAGR (2017-2026) have been included in the market numbers. Intelligence on lucrative regions for expansion of the global air transport USM market is also offered in the report in terms of rate of sales growth, and revenue shares over the forecast period.

A chapter on overview trails the executive summary, providing an incisive market introduction succeeded by a definition of “air transport USM” to convey report readers about wide scope of the market. Proceeding chapters of the report offer information on the market dynamics that include the drivers, restraints, opportunities & trends impacting expansion of the market.

Competition Assessment

The report has also offered an intensity map, which plots occupancy of key players in global air transport USM market. The concluding chapter of the report offers insights on the market players, and provides information related to the market’s competitive landscape. Key market players are profiled in detail, and information associated with key financials, key developments, SWOT analysis, company overview, and product overview has been offered. The competitive landscape information is invaluable for the report readers, as it comprises necessary insights for analysing contribution of the leading players to expansion of the market. This chapter also enables analysing the method of strategy implementation by these market players, along with their aims for staying at the forefront of global air transport USM market.

