Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Market 2019| Potential Growth, Breakdown, Development and New Market opportunities & Forecasts 2025

Aluminum nitride (AlN) is the only technical ceramic material that features an extremely interesting combination of very high thermal conductivity and excellent electrical insulation properties.

Aluminum Nitride (AlN), a covalently-bonded ceramic, is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.

AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity but is, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

About the statistic units Piece, it means a piece of AlN ceramic substrates, like the standard size 5.5*7.5 inch, 4.5*4.5 inch, 2*2 inch; 3*3 inch etc.

Scope of the Report:

In 2016, the global ceramic substrates revenue was 40.7 million USD and it will be 75 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 10.7% between 2016 and 2022.

In fugure, the ceramic substrates market will maintaine rapid growth, driven by the strong demand from IGBT, LED, automobile, communication, aerospace etc. and the emerging regions like China, India and Southeast Asia will play more important roles.

The worldwide market for AlN Ceramic Substrates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.3% over the next five years, will reach 83 million US$ in 2024, from 46 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the AlN Ceramic Substrates in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Maruwa

Rogers/Curamik

CoorsTek

Toshiba Materials

ICP Technology

Ferrotec

KCC Corporation

Viking Tech

Mitsubishi Materials

Remtec

Stellar Ceramics

Shengda Tech

Nanjing Zhongjiang

Zibo Linzi Yinhe

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

AlN-170 AlN Ceramic Substrates

AlN-200 AlN Ceramic Substrates

Others, like AlN-180 and AlN-230 etc.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IGBT

LED

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe AlN Ceramic Substrates product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of AlN Ceramic Substrates, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of AlN Ceramic Substrates in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the AlN Ceramic Substrates competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the AlN Ceramic Substrates breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, AlN Ceramic Substrates market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe AlN Ceramic Substrates sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

