Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Future Growth, Industry Verticals, and Forecast to 2025

Automotive adaptive cruise control market across the globe primarily features RADAR sensors owing to its better efficiency even in adverse weather conditions. Owing to the advantages and the higher range of detection, the RADAR sensor is expected to be more preferable option than LIDAR sensors. The growing adoption of automotive adaptive cruise control systems in the vehicles is witnessed chiefly due to increased incidences of road accidents and growing concerns towards road safety awareness. This is also likely to be amplified by government stringent policies towards the road safety.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive Adaptive cruise control at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive Adaptive cruise control market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for automotive Adaptive cruise control during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive Adaptive cruise control market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive Adaptive cruise control market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive Adaptive cruise control market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive adaptive cruise control market by segmenting it in terms of technology, mode of operation, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive Adaptive cruise control in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive adaptive cruise control for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive adaptive cruise control has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key technology, mode of operation, vehicle, and regional segments of automotive adaptive cruise control market. Market size and forecast for each major technology, mode of operation and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market: Research Methodologies

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive Adaptive cruise control market. Key players in the automotive Adaptive cruise control market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Preco Electronics, Autoliv Inc., Valeo, Magna International Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Mando Corp., and Wabco. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive Adaptive cruise control is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly agro products. Industrialization has led to urbanization, which has resulted in migration to cities.

The automotive Adaptive cruise control market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Adaptive cruise control Market: By Technology

RADAR Sensor

LIDAR Sensor

Global Automotive Adaptive cruise control Market: By Mode of Operation

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control System

Connected Adaptive Cruise control System

Global Automotive Adaptive cruise control Market: By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Adaptive cruise control Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

