Global Digital Banking Market growing at a CAGR of 18.2% by 2023 With Top Manufactures: Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, Innofis, Mobilearth, D3 Banking Technology

Mar 2019, (New-York) – Research reports inc. provides complete summary of world Digital Banking Market considering all the most important business trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario, Product & Service, Business Operation Data, Market Share. This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines. Digital banking relies on PC or mobile terminals. Digital banking main has the following applications: Retail Digital Banking, SME Digital Banking and Corporate Digital Banking. And SME Digital Banking was the most widely used area which took up about 64.25% of the global total in 2017.

United States is the largest countries of digital banking in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 49.7% the global market in 2017, while Europe and China were about 30.80%, 7.12%.

Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Digital Banking will register a 18.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 13900 million by 2023, from US$ 5080 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Banking business. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Banking market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Digital Banking value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

PC

Mobile

Segmentation by application:

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries etc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Banking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Banking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Scope of the Report

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Global Digital Banking by Players

Chapter 4: Digital Banking by Regions

Chapter 5: Americas

Chapter 6: APAC

Chapter 7: Europe

Chapter 8: Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter 10: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter 11: Global Digital Banking Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Key Players Analysis

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

