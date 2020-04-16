Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Size, Manufacturers, Product Research, Trends & SWOT Analysis 2019-2025

Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market

This report focuses on Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. The global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts market is valued at 177900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 265100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

Dried fruit is fruit from which the majority of the original water content has been removed either naturally, through sun drying, or through the use of specialized dryers or dehydrators.

Dried fruit has a long tradition of use dating back to the fourth millennium BC in Mesopotamia, and is prized because of its sweet taste, high caloric and nutritive value, and long shelf life. Edible Nut is a hard-shelled seed consisting of an edible kernel or meat enclosed in a woody or leathery shell.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into dried fruit industry.

Arimex

Olam International

Sunbeam Foods

Sun-Maid

Diamond Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Kanegrade

Graceland

Hines Nut Company

H.B.S. Foods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dried Fruits

Edible Nuts

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

As the development of global cultural exchange and healthy life concept, we believe that the global demand will increase; Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts industry will be more standardized and mature.

Chapter One: Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts

1.2 Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Dried Fruits

1.2.3 Edible Nuts

1.3 Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

Chapter Three: Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production

3.4.1 North America Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Four: Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Consumption (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Price by Type (2014-2019)

……Continued

