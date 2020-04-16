Global Emotion Analytics Market 2018 By Key Players : Microsoft, IBM, Imotions A/S, Kairos, NViso SA, Realeyes

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Emotion Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a person’s verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person’s mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.

The Emotion Analytics industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 35.5% in 2017, followed by Europe with 27.6%.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Emotion Analytics will increase.

In 2018, the global Emotion Analytics market size was 140 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 60.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Emotion Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emotion Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Imotions A/S

Kairos

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Eyeris (EmoVu)

NViso SA

Realeyes

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Video Analytics

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Emotion Analytics capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Emotion Analytics manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emotion Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Emotion Analytics Manufacturers

Emotion Analytics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Emotion Analytics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

