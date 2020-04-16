Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Forecast 2018 by Future Industry Trends & Professional Survey

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner. Oil & gas, coal, power, and biofuel industries are the prominent energy sectors that require energy trading and risk management services.

Get Research Summary of the Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2124000

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe.

In the last several years, global market of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.32%.

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is widely used in power, natural gas, oil & products and other field. The most proportion of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is power industry.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Market competition is intense. OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market size was 1260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1680 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

OpenLink

FIS

Sapient

Accenture

Trayport

Allegro

ABB

Triple Point

SAP

Amphora

Eka Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Other

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-energy-trading-and-risk-management-etrm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Manufacturers

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://marketnewstoday24.blogspot.com/