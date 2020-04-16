Global Gas Flush Pouches Market: Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2015-2025

The Report Gas Flush Pouches Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Gas Flush Pouches Market: Market Overview

Gas flushing of the packaging materials or pouches is a technique used for prolonging the shelf-life period of minimally processed or fresh foods. In packaging technology with the gas flush pouches; the air that surrounds the food inside the package is either customized or changed. In gas flush pouches, the oxygen inside the pouch is removed and replaced with an inert gas, for instance, carbon-dioxide and nitrogen etc. The gas flush pouches are engineered and manufactured with coextruded films, this is done by applying a combination of PA (Nylon) between PE (Polythene) on the outer side, whereas inside there are sealing layers of modified PE. The saran (P.V.D.C.) barriers designed to seal the gas inside, protect the color of the food to be stored in the gas flush pouches; making them suitable for applications in the food & beverage industry. The gas flush pouches these days are compatible with most of the snorkel type of gas flush pouches filling machines. They are also compatible with Gas Flushing (CVP) or Modified Atmosphere Packing (MAP) type machines and are also known as bulk gas flush pouches.

Gas Flush Pouches Market: Market Dynamics

The need for packaging solutions with a good puncture resistance is fueling the growth of the gas flush pouches market. The growing demand for packaging pouches suitable for wet as well humid environments is also a driving factor. The demand for packaging solutions to maintain the red color of the meat is another driving factor; carbon monoxide is used to maintain the red color of any kind of meat when it is flushed inside the pouch instead of oxygen. However, the concerns for global warming coupled with the excessive use of plastic for manufacturing gas flush pouches; is a restraining factor for the growth of its market. The feature of gas flush pouches that facilitates in sealing through contamination and folds, is widening the scope for the growth of its market. One of the prominent trends in the global gas flush pouch market is the availability of the customization as per the specific requirements related to the product to be packaged. Another prominent trend is that many gas flush pouches have a good moisture as well as an oxygen barrier.

Gas Flush Pouches Market: Market Segmentation

The global gas flush pouches market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Food & Beverages

Packaging

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Others

Gas Flush Pouches Market: Segmentation Overview

The gas flush pouches help in extending the shelf life of food and beverage products. Products such as boil in the bag and pasteurization, bread, cheese, cooked meats, fish, fresh meat, processed produce, sauces, soups, sausages; are packed with the gas flush pouches. In pharmaceutical products, the gas flush pouches facilitate in reducing spoilage and wastage. In packaging & distribution market, the gas flush pouches to aid in the optimization of the operational cost. The nutraceuticals industry is also benefitted by the gas flush pouches because these pouches reduce the growth of any aerobic organisms and also lower the speed of oxidation reactions keeping the nutritive value of the products intact.

Gas Flush Pouches Market: Regional Outlook

The global gas flush pouches market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of gas flush pouches market owing to the fully developed packaging technologies. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to packaging solutions, wherein gas flush pouches have versatile applications, aids in boosting the growth of gas flush pouches market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for gas flush pouches because of the increasing awareness for advanced packaging to optimize the cost and enhance product attributes.

Gas Flush Pouches Market: Recent Developments

Companies such as Foodpack are offering contract manufacturing and contract gas flush pouches packaging for a wide variety of food products. Caspak Products P/L is offering gas flush pouches with quality assurances such as Food Safety HACCP-9000. Clifton Packaging Group Limited offers TBG (Tough Bone Guard), which is designed to have an enhanced resistance to puncture and thus suitable for food products that have sharp edges, for instance, bones in the meat, bones in the chicken, mussels, shellfish, and pistachios, etc. The Vacuum Pouch Company offers gas flush pouches with BRC certification.

Gas Flush Pouches Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global gas flush pouches packaging market are:

Alpha Poly Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Caspak Products P/L

Clifton Packaging Group Limited

Duropac

Euroflex

Flexipol Packaging Limited

Foodpack

Multivac Ireland Ltd.

Sav-on Bags

Sepack India Private Limited

Sigma Plastics Group

Sorbentsystems.com

Synpac Limited

The Vaccum Pouch Company

Van der Stahl Scientific, Inc.

