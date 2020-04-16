Global Gift Cards Market up to 2024 added by Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Gift Cards Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Gift Cards Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

Scope of the Report:

The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017.

There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees’ contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card Value is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.

The worldwide market for Gift Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 451400 million US$ in 2024, from 337600 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Gift Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

IKEA

HandM

Zara

JCB Gift Card

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

Market Segment by Type, covers

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

