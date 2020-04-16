Global Heart Lung Machine Market 2019| Potential Growth, Breakdown, Development and New Market opportunities & Forecasts 2025
This research report categorizes the global Heart Lung Machine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Heart Lung Machine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Heart Lung Machine is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the pump, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.
Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 53% of Heart Lung Machine and made more than 56% of revenue share in 2015. MAQUET followed as second produced about 13% in 2015.
Through the above research we tend to believe that Sorin is the most important player in the market and it will occupy a major share of the market in the future. The competition will become more intense, companies will play more and more attention to developing regions in the future.
The global Heart Lung Machine market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Heart Lung Machine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Sorin
MAQUET
Medtronic
Terumo
Braile Biomedica
Tianjin Medical
Market size by Product
Single Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine
Double Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine
Market size by End User
Cardiac Surgery
Lung Transplant Operation
Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Heart Lung Machine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Heart Lung Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Heart Lung Machine companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Heart Lung Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
