Global Heart Lung Machine Market 2019| Potential Growth, Breakdown, Development and New Market opportunities & Forecasts 2025

This report studies the global market size of Heart Lung Machine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Heart Lung Machine in these regions.This research report categorizes the global Heart Lung Machine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Heart Lung Machine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Heart Lung Machine is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the pump, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 53% of Heart Lung Machine and made more than 56% of revenue share in 2015. MAQUET followed as second produced about 13% in 2015.

Through the above research we tend to believe that Sorin is the most important player in the market and it will occupy a major share of the market in the future. The competition will become more intense, companies will play more and more attention to developing regions in the future.

The global Heart Lung Machine market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Heart Lung Machine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Sorin

MAQUET

Medtronic

Terumo

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

Market size by Product

Single Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine

Double Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine

Market size by End User

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Heart Lung Machine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Heart Lung Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Heart Lung Machine companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Heart Lung Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

