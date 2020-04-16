Global Incontinence Associated Dermatitis Treatment Market Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2026

The Report Incontinence Associated Dermatitis Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2026 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Incontinence-associated dermatitis (IAD) represents a serious health challenge worldwide and is becoming a risk factor for pressure ulcer development. At some point, people suffering from incontinence will usually experience incontinence associated dermatitis (IAD). Incontinence is the inability of the body to control the release of urine. Incontinence-associated dermatitis usually occurs when the protective barrier which is created by the skin gets damaged. Incontinence-associated dermatitis is sometimes also referred to as moisture lesions, perineal dermatitis and irritant dermatitis, though all these conditions are different. Some of the symptoms associated with incontinence associated dermatitis include burning, itching, pain, warm and firm skin, patches of inflammation, etc. Incontinence-associated dermatitis affects the skin on many parts of the body, namely buttocks, upper thighs, perineum, gluteal cleft, labial folds (in women) and groin (in men). Incontinence-associated dermatitis is majorly caused due to an increase in the pH level of the skin, skin erosion from bacteria, which breaks down protein in keratin-producing cells and caused the formation of ammonia by urinary and fecal incontinence. The diagnosis of incontinence-associated dermatitis includes a physical examination and medical therapy. A precise diagnosis based on the symptoms and rash appearance is very rare. Improper or no treatment for incontinence associated dermatitis leads to skin erosion or loss of skin barrier function. Preventive measures for controlling incontinence associated dermatitis include cleansing, moisturizing and the application of skin protectants or moisture barriers.

Incontinence-associated dermatitis is commonly found in frail elders with urinary and/or fecal incontinence. There is still insufficient evidence that definitively identifies the risk factors for incontinence-associated dermatitis. Major factors are associated with an increased possibility of skin damage associated with fecal or urinary incontinence.

The global incontinence associated dermatitis market is projected to experience rapid growth with the increasing prevalence of skin diseases and frequently changing lifestyle. With the increased focus on the medical treatment of incontinence-associated dermatitis with the perception of providing a comfortable and healthy life, the global incontinence-associated dermatitis market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. The key driver of the global incontinence associated dermatitis market is the effectiveness of the treatment by reducing the effect of the symptoms. Growing government concerns and improvements in healthcare sectors are some factors facilitating the growth of the incontinence-associated dermatitis market globally. The scarcity of qualified specialists, equipped amenities and other skilled professionals for the treatment of incontinence-associated dermatitis are a few factors that hamper the growth of the global incontinence associated dermatitis market.

The global market for incontinence associated dermatitis treatment can be segmented on the basis of treatment, route of administration, distribution channel and geography:

Segmentation by Treatment Topical Wound Dressing Topical Corticosteroids Moisturization Antibiotics Others

Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Topical

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies e-commerce Drug Stores Others



On the basis of regional presence, the global incontinence associated dermatitis treatment market can be segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC), China and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the global incontinence associated dermatitis treatment market, owing to the higher prevalence rate of skin disorders in the region. The presence of skilled personnel is an added benefit to the North America incontinence associated dermatitis treatment market. Developed health facilities and awareness amongst people regarding skin diseases make Europe the second largest market in the global incontinence associated dermatitis treatment market. Asia Pacific excluding China and Middle East countries are projected to grow rapidly in the incontinence associated dermatitis treatment market due to the large population base and increasing focus on health care.

Key players operating in the global incontinence associated dermatitis treatment market are 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Sage Products LLC, Santus, Shield HealthCare, Inc., ConvaTec Inc. and others.

