Global Industrial Garnet Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Resources of garnet are large across the world and occur in a wide variety of rocks, especially schists and gneisses. Moreover, alluvial garnet is present in gravel deposits and in heavy mineral sand throughout the world. With the increasing demand for use in various industries, the garnet market has become very competitive. Hence, in order to compete and increase profit in the global industrial garnet market, the companies are focusing majorly on the production of high-grade of garnet ores and also other mineral products that occur with garnet including marble, mica minerals, kyanite and other such minerals.

Imports of garnet are also increasing from India and China, and both the countries account for the major share in the U.S. market. Silica is also being replaced by garnet, especially in the blast cleaning market. Meanwhile, the largest consumption of garnet can be seen in the U.S. petroleum industry. Industrial garnet is also witnessing increased demand from aluminum aircraft and shipbuilding industries for finishing metal surface and for blast cleaning. With increasing number of water treatment plants across the globe, the demand for garnet used in water filtration industry is also growing. With technological advancements, many big and small players are focusing on offering garnet for a specific application with better quality and reliability.

The Persistence Market Research projects the global market for industrial garnet to witness steady growth throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2024, the global industrial garnet market is estimated to reach US$ 721.8 Million revenue.

Almandine to Emerge as the Largest Product in the Global Industrial Garnet Market

Compared to the various products in the industrial garnet market, almandine also known as iron-aluminum silicate is expected to gain the highest growth in the global market for industrial garnet. It is the most popular gemstone and widely used in the gem trade. Increasing number of gemstones are faceted from almandine as compared to the other type of garnets. As per some belief, Almandine is also considered as a healing crystal, hence the demand for jewelry including ring, and pendant consisting of almandine garnet is also increasing.

Almandine is being used in water jet cutting as it is one of the hardest species of garnet. Companies are mining and processing almandine for meeting increasing demand for water filtration and blasting media. The most common almandine garnet found is brownish-red in color. Manufacturers are also adopting new technologies for almandine garnet to be mined, milled, and processed to meet the demand for the specific final product. Water jet cutting is also being used on a large scale in aerospace, stone cutting, defense, metalworking, and glass cutting, thereby driving the demand for almandine garnet. Hence, companies are ensuring to provide purest almandine garnet with the perfect size to offer expected results.

China and India likely to Become Major Source for Garnet in the Coming Years

Lower quality industrial garnet is also used as filtration in water purification system owing to its chemical degradation resistance. The U.S. has some of the major producers dominating the global industrial garnet market. However, the garnet output has also increased in China and India, hence, the countries are expected to become a major source for garnet for other countries.