Global Manganese Sulphate Market| Key Players, Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Market Challenges 2019-2025

Like many metal sulphates, Manganese Sulphate forms a variety of hydrates: monohydrate, tetrahydrate, pentahydrate, and heptahydrate. The monohydrate is most common. All of these salts dissolve to give faintly pink solutions of the aquo complex [Mn(H2O)6]2+. The pale pink colour of Mn(II) salts is highly characteristic.

Scope of the Report:

Currently the Manganese Sulphate is mainly used in agricultural fields especially in feed and fertilizer fields. The battery grade Manganese Sulphate is used in cathode materials of lithium batteries, driven by the fast-growing electric vehicle in the world, especially in China and Europe.

In 2018, some players have planned to expand the capacity of Manganese Sulphate in next few years, like Guizhou Redstar Developing and CITIC Dameng Mining Industries. And some potential competitors are also planning to enter the Manganese Sulphate market, like Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (a leading producer of electrolytic manganese dioxide), Guangxi Jingxi County Yizhou Manganese Industry and Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry etc.

The worldwide market for Manganese Sulphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Manganese Sulphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

