Global Market Study on Thermal Ablation Devices 2017 – 2025:Europe is expected to portray high lucrativeness in the coming years

According to This Market Research, the global thermal ablation devices market is anticipated to grow at a robust growth rate to reach a noteworthy market valuation by the end of the assessment period, 2017-2025. The global market for thermal ablation devices is expected to reach a valuation of about US$ 8 Bn by the end of the period of assessment from a value of around US$ 4.7 Bn in 2017. This 1.7x increase in revenue can be attributed to the high growth pace that the global market reflects. The global thermal ablation devices market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.7% throughout the period of forecast.

Global Thermal Ablation Devices Market: Taxonomy

Components

Probes

Interstitial Probes

Grounded Probes

Needle Applications

Systems

Radiofrequency Ablation

Hydrothermal Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Laser Ablation

Ultrasound Ablation

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Global Thermal Ablation Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Research study on thermal ablation devices market includes profiles of key players such as Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corp., Smith & Nephew Plc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Atricure, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Olympus Corporation.

