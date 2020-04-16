Global Movie Merchandise Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Movie Merchandise Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

This report studies the Movie Merchandise market. Movie merchandise includes licensed merchandise with characters and properties from feature films. The merchandise industry involves merchandise manufacturers buying licenses from film or TV production houses.

Scope of the Report:

Movie Merchandise is mainly consumed by normal consumer. That is Men, Women and Youth, Other. And Youth is the largest consumer groups which take up about 48.32% of the global total in 2016.

USA is the largest consumption regions of Movie Merchandise in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50.86% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 25.17%, and China is followed with the share about 6.37%.

Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros, Huayi Brothers, Enlight Media, Lionsgate Films, NBC Universal, Nickelodeon, TOEI COMPANY, Alpha Group, The Walt Disney Company, Twentieth Century Fox and Toho Company are the key copyright owner in the global Movie Merchandise market. Top 5 took up about 66.85% of the global market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Movie Merchandise is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 31600 million US$ in 2024, from 26700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Movie Merchandise in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/555660

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sony Pictures

Paramount Pictures

Warner Bros

Huayi Brothers

Enlight Media

Lionsgate Films

NBC Universal

Nickelodeon

TOEI COMPANY

Alpha Group

The Walt Disney Company

Twentieth Century Fox

Toho Company

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Movie-Merchandise-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Apparel

Home decor

Toys

Accessories

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men

Women

Youth

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/555660

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Movie Merchandise product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Movie Merchandise, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Movie Merchandise in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Movie Merchandise competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Movie Merchandise breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Movie Merchandise market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Movie Merchandise sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook