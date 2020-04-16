Global Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market| Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2019-2025

Non-dairy creamer, also called coffee whitener, is a powdered milk or cream substitute used primarily for flavoring coffee and tea. There are a variety of creamers made with various products, but most of the standard or best-known brands contain the protein-rich milk derivative casein in the form of sodium caseinate.

Scope of the Report:

The global non-dairy creamer maintained a steady growth in the past several years, and it will grew at a steady rate in next few years. Currently the non-dairy creamer market is dominated by some players from United States and Europe, like Nestle, WhiteWave and FrieslandCampina etc; Asia-Pacific also play an important role, especialy in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore etc. and the top producers include Super Group, Yearrakarn, Custom Food Group, PT. Santos Premium Krimer, PT Aloe Vera, Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry, Wenhui Food, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology, Hubei Hong Yuan Food, Fujian Jumbo Grand Foo, Shandong Tianmei Bio and Amrut International.

Powdered non-dairy creamer or coffee whitener has become an increasingly important ingredient used to replace milk powder in white coffee or tea, beverages, culinary and other food preparation. It is more economical, has good shelf life and is easy to handle. This non-dairy creamer industry is deeply affected by the government policy and alimentary codex. United States food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared that since January 1, 2006, they required all ingredients list of foods packaging must be marked clearly the content of trans-fatty acids. Since then, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, etc. enact legislation setting limit on trans-fatty acids, and it usually dictates fewer than 5%: the Dutch below 5%, French below 3.8%, and the Swedish below 5%. We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth rising curve.

The worldwide market for Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 6180 million US$ in 2024, from 5260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nestle(Switzerland)

WhiteWave(US)

FrieslandCampina(Netherlands)

DEK(Grandos)(Germany)

DMK(TURM-Sahne GmbH)(Germany)

Caprimo

Super Group(Singapore)

Yearrakarn(Thailand)

Custom Food Group(Malaysia)

PT. Santos Premium Krimer(Indonesia)

PT Aloe Vera(Indonesia)

Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry(China)

Wenhui Food(China)

Bigtree Group(China)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low-fat NDC

Medium-fat NDC

High-fat NDC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

NDC for Coffee

NDC for Milk Tea

NDC for Baking, Cold

Drinks and Candy

NDC Solid Beverage

Others



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

