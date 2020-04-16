Global PET Biomass Films Market size, Analytical Overview, Growth factors, Demand and trends forecast to 2025

The Report PET Biomass Films Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Biomass plastic is a plant-based raw material and can be utilized as sustainably as is allows a reduction in the use of fossil fuels. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a material used for developing various types of flexible packaging. It is considered as the environmentally friendly material that aids in minimizing carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, with the development in the PET biomass films, it has become possible for manufacturers to provide biomass-based packaging material in all the areas of flexible packaging. The PET biomass films are composed of MEG (mono-ethylene glycol) derived from sugarcane ethanol and purified terephthalic acid from isobutanol-derived paraxylene. Due to its biodegradable nature and lightweight, it can be used for packaging of everyday items such as foods & beverages, standing refill pouches for consumer care products such as hair care. Therefore, raw materials made from biomass resources would be the key point which can boost the revenue growth of PET biomass films during the forecast period.

PET Biomass Films Market: Drivers and Restraints

Expanding demand for eco-friendly packaging, advancement in the bio refining technology as well as the production process, and stringent government regulations to promote the use of sustainable products in industries are the primary factor driving the growth of the global PET biomass films market. The rise in consumer awareness, as well as increasing crude oil and naphtha prices, support investment into biomass-based products. Additionally, advanced features such as shock and temperature resistance, and ease of tearing are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of the PET biomass films market over the forecast period. However, the high stretchable strength of polyethylene furanoate (PEF) and petroleum-derived PET served as an alternative to PET biomass films may limit the growth of the PET biomass films market during the forecast the period.

PET Biomass Films Market: Segmentation

The PET biomass films market has been classified by application and end-user industry.

Based on application, the PET biomass films market is segmented into the following:

Label

Semi-conductors

Pouches

Gusseted Bags

Wraps

Roll stock

Automobile Parts

Others

Based on the end user industry, the PET biomass films market is segmented into the following:

Foods and Beverages

Cosmetics and Consumer Care

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

PET Biomass Films Market: Overview

PET biomass films market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon attributed to shifting of consumer focus towards green packaging, an alternative to fossil fuel resources such as oil, and growing demand for flexible packaging among various end user industries. Additionally, use of new renewable material derived from sugarcane and other plants along with some biomass ratio are the factors that can propel the market revenue growth of PET biomass films in the near future. Based on end user industry, foods and beverages segment is projected to lead the global PET biomass films market over the forecast period attributed to the fact that it protects them from oxidation along with extended the shelf life of the product. Mainly, PET is derived from the polymerization of petroleum based terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol. Thus, companies are a focus on developing biomass derived paraxylene by using isobutanol to produce sustainable low carbon packaging solutions for customers.

PET Biomass Films Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, the PET biomass films market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading markets in the global PET biomass films market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to high research and development activities in the chemical and material domain, innovative manufacturing technology, and strategic partnership among prominent players to develop flexible packaging solutions for customers. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth due to rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging primarily from India and China, growing concern of GHS emission, and the entrance of new players in the market. Moreover, increasing government activities to support the development of biomass-based polymers, and expanding distribution channel in emerging markets are some of the factors which are anticipated to rise the growth of PET biomass films market throughout the forecast period.

PET Biomass Films Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the PET biomass films market are Avery Dennison Corporation, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Virent Energy Systems, Inc., Gevo Inc., Avantium, Toray Industries, Inc., Mondi PLC, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Braskem S.A., and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

