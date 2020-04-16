Global Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Pharmaceutical chemicals are the basic chemical products that are used in manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. These are considered as the key chemicals in drug formulations.

The solvents, reagents/catalysts, KSMs/intermediates and building blocks for APIs/advanced intermediates are the key pharmaceutical chemicals used in manufacturing of drugs. The building blocks for APIs/advanced intermediates segment is expected to drive the global pharmaceutical chemicals market during the forecast period. This is due to demand for various APIs for different therapeutic applications as it is of most importance in drug manufacturing. An increase in trend is seen in the outsourcing of building blocks for APIs and advanced intermediates manufactured by pharmaceutical companies.

Global Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Global pharmaceutical chemicals market can be classified into OTC, generic, super generic and proprietary drugs. The proprietary drug segment is expected to drive the global pharmaceutical chemicals market during the forecast period followed by generic and OTC segment. But generic drug segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing among all the drug types due to patent cliffs all over the world during the forecast period. The proprietary drug segment is having a largest share in 2016 followed by generic drugs. Proprietary drugs not only allow companies to use the existing distribution system and marketing techniques, but also offer consumers the trust of the brand name against the rising fear of counterfeits. Patent expiration of branded drugs is a key influencer of the growth and prime reason for generating high revenue for the generic drugs segment.

Global Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the global pharmaceutical chemicals market in 2016. Growth of the region is primarily ascribed to the increase in the demand from consumer base in the region. Europe also held a large share of the global pharmaceutical chemicals market in 2016 and is expected to further grow during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing due to increase in drug manufacturing and consumer base. The global market share of North America, Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to increase at a high CAGR during the forecast period, while the global market share of Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to increase, but at a slow pace during the forecast period.

Global Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market: Key Research Aspects

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for pharmaceutical chemicals at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global pharmaceutical chemicals market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for pharmaceutical chemicals during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the pharmaceutical chemicals market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global pharmaceutical chemicals market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the pharmaceutical chemicals market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global pharmaceutical chemicals market by segmenting it in terms of type (Solvents, Reagents/catalysts, KSMs/intermediates and building blocks for APIs/advanced intermediates) and drug type such as OTC, generic, super generic and proprietary drugs. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of pharmaceutical chemicals for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of pharmaceutical chemicals has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and drug type of pharmaceutical chemicals. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, CSA Global, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, one SOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global pharmaceutical chemicals market. Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical chemicals market include, BASF SE, Dishman Group, Johnson Matthey, Lonza Group, Lanxess, Vertellus Holdings LLC, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd and Porton Fine Chemicals. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global pharmaceutical chemicals market has been segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical chemicals Market: Type Analysis

Solvents

Reagents/Catalysts

KSMs/intermediates

Building blocks for APIs/Advanced intermediates

Pharmaceutical chemicals Market: Drug Type Analysis

OTC

Generic

Super generic

Proprietary

