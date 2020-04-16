Global Pharmaceutical Solvent Market to Record 4.2% Increase in Revenue by 2026

In this report, Research Report Insights analyses the Global Pharmaceutical Solvent Market: Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2026. The objective of the report is to offer updates and market opportunities in the global pharmaceutical solvent market. To understand and assess the global market of pharmaceutical solvent, the report is categorically split into region and chemical group. The report analyses the global pharmaceutical solvent market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes).

The report starts with an introduction and overview of global pharmaceutical solvent market. This section also includes RRI’s analysis based on key trends, drivers and restraints from production, supply and demand perspectives for better equipping and arming clients with crystal clear decision making insights. The next section of the global pharmaceutical solvent market report includes analysis of the global market based on geographical segment.

The global pharmaceutical solvent market is geographically segmented into seven regions:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The following section analyses the market on the basis of chemical group and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. Chemical group covered in the report are:

Alcohol Ethanol Isopropanol Propanol Propylene Glycol

Amines Aniline Diphenylamine Methyl ethanolamine Trimethylamine

Esters Acetyl Acetate (Acetic Anhydride) Ethyl Acetate Butyl Acetate

Ethers Diethyl Ether Anisole Polyethylene Glycol

Chlorinated Solvents Carbon Tetrachloride Dichloromethane

Others Chelating Agents Glycerine Acetone



In alcohol chemical group, propylene glycol is expected to grow with a significant CAGR between 2016 and 2026, estimated to hold 27.9% of market share by the end of 2026 in alcohol chemical group. In terms of volume, it is expected to cover 26% of total market share by the end of 2026.

In amines chemical group, aniline is expected to grow with a significant CAGR between 2016 and 2026, estimated to hold 67% of market share by the end of 2026 in amines chemical group segment. In terms of volume it is anticipated to expand with the estimated CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

In ester chemical group Ethyl Acetate is predicted to grow with a significant CAGR between 2016 and 2026, and hold 55.2% of market share by the end of 2026 in ester chemical group. In terms of volume it is forecast to cover 43% of total market share by the end of 2026. In ether chemical group Polyethylene Glycol is expected to grow with the significant CAGR between 2016 and 2026, and hold 91.5% of market share by the end of 2026 in ether chemical group segment. In terms of volume it is anticipated to expand with the estimated CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

In Chlorinated Solvents chemical group Dichloromethane is expected to grow with the significant CAGR between 2016 and 2026, and hold 71.4% of market share by the end of 2026 in Chlorinated Solvents chemical group. In terms of volume it is expected to cover 94% of total market share by the end of 2026 In other chemical group Glycerin is forecast to expand with the significant CAGR between 2016 and 2026, estimated to hold 39% of market share in the chemical group by the end of 2026 in other chemical group. In terms of volume it is estimated to cover 50% of total market share in the segment.

Key Players:

The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, BASF SE, and Alfa Aesar are recognised as global manufacturers of pharmaceutical solvents, while leading raw material suppliers in the global market include Mitsui Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Eastman Chemical Company. Other companies profiled in the report include, Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited, Merck KGaA, and Procter & Gamble Chemicals