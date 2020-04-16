Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Will Target Emerging Markets Over 2018-2026

Sodium cocoyl isethionate is a mild surfactant that offers excellent detergent properties. It is mild on the skin and leaves a soft after-feel. Extensive usage of sodium cocoyl isethionate as mild surfactant in hair care and skin care products has created opportunities for manufacturers of sodium cocoyl isethionate. Concerns regarding harmful effects of products containing alkyl sulfate and alkyl ether sulfate are also boosting the demand for mild surfactants such as sodium cocoyl isethionate. Rise in urbanization, increase in disposable income of consumers, and growth in the fashion industry are major factors driving the demand for hair styling products and luxury hair beautifying products in the personal care industry.

Sodium cocoyl isethionate is widely recognized as a versatile and mild primary surfactant, which provides excellent lather in liquid and solid formulations. It is a biodegradable material obtained from fatty acid containing oils such as coconut oil. Various forms such as needles, powders, and granules of sodium cocoyl isethionate are available in the market. These possess excellent surfactant properties and are extensively employed in hair care and skin care applications. Sodium cocoyl isethionate is widely used for commercial purposes in syndet bar formulations. It has been increasingly used in other products such as combo bars, foaming face washes, and body washes since the last few years. Sodium cocoyl isethionate has been employed for decades in mild, high-foaming personal cleansing products, wherein it provides gentle cleansing and soft skin after-feel. Rise in production capacity of sulfate-free surfactants due to the increase in demand for these in the beauty & personal care segment is driving the demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate. Low cost and easy availability of sodium cocoyl isethionate has made it a primary surfactant in many leading wash products.

Based on type, the global sodium cocoyl isethionate has been segmented into needles/flakes, powders, and granules. Needles/flakes is the major segment of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market in terms of value and volume. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The granules segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Powders form of sodium cocoyl isethionate is primarily used in applications such as liquid soaps and shampoos, wherein lower levels of fatty acids in the final product are required. The segment is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global sodium cocoyl isethionate has been divided into hair care, skin care, oral care, and baby care. The hair care segment has been further classified into shampoos, conditioners, and hair styling products. Skin care is one of the fastest growing segments of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market. The segment can be further segregated into shower gels, soaps & cleansers, shaving foams, and others. In terms of demand, soaps & cleansers account for major share of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market in the skin care segment. The baby care segment is estimated to drive the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global sodium cocoyl isethionate has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to be a prominent region of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market during the forecast period. The region is a significant producer as well as consumer of sodium cocoyl isethionate. Europe and Asia Pacific are other key consumers of sodium cocoyl isethionate in the world. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are relatively smaller regions of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. However, the market in in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to the significant expansion in the personal care & cosmetics industry in these regions. Growth in consumer preference for sulfate-free skin friendly products is projected to propel the demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate during the forecast period.

The report analyzes and forecasts the sodium cocoyl isethionate at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by type and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual type and application of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. Key players profiled in the report are Innospec Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., JEEN International Corporation, KIYU New Material Co. Ltd., Taiwan NJC Corporation, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each type and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market, by Type

Pellets/Flakes

Powders

Granules

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market, by Application

Hair Care

Shampoos

Conditioners

Hair Styling Products

Skin Care

Shower Gels

Soaps & Cleansers

Shaving Foams

Others

Oral Care

Baby Care

