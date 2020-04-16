Global Surgical Robots Market 2019| Potential Growth, Breakdown, Development and New Market opportunities & Forecasts 2025

Surgical robot can be controlled through computer program to assist surgery. A surgical robot t allows surgeons greater access to areas under operation using more precise and less invasive methods.The average price of Surgical Robots is in the decrease trend, from 1280K USD/Unit in 2012 to 1250 K USD/Unit in 2016.The classification of Surgical Robots includes Laparoscopy, Orthopedics, and others, and the proportion of Laparoscopy in 2016 is about 70% and the proportion of Orthopedics is about 20% in increase trend.

Surgical Robots is widely used in Open Surgery, Minimal Invasive field. The most proportion of Surgical Robots is in Minimal Invasive and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 72%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is intense. Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Restoration Robotics, Medtech S.A, Mazor Robotics are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Surgical Robots market is valued at 1190 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Surgical Robots market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Surgical Robots in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Surgical Robots in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Surgical Robots market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Surgical Robots market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Restoration Robotics

Medtech S.A

Mazor Robotics

THINK Surgical

Medrobotics

TransEnterix

Market size by Product

Laparoscopy

Orthopedics

Others

Market size by End User

Open Surgery

Minimal Invasive

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Surgical Robots market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Surgical Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Surgical Robots companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Surgical Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

