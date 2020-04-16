Global TFT-LCD Photomask Market 2019| Analysis By Business Growth Factors, Applications And Future Prospects 2025

TFT-LCD Photomask market. Photomask consists of a fused silica (QZ) or, glass (SL) substrate coated with an opaque film, in to which an accurate replication of the device designers pattern is etched. Photomask has a similar function as a film used in photography. Just like the identical pictures are printed from the film, photomask can reproduce thousands of circuits and patterns. The photolithography technique is employed in the photomask manufacturing process to create chrome pattern on a quartz substrate. The finished photomask is then used as photographic plates for LSI, LCD, PCB, etc.Owing to the increasing popularization of flat-panel TVs, the LCD panel market has grown substantially during the past ten years. As part of this trend, photomasks have also become larger year by year in response to the development of TVs with larger screens.

At present, in developed countries, the Photomask industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Taiwan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese LCD panel line, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Panel manufacturers in South Korea and other regions are planning to continue to shut down old LCD panel production lines. While an overall shift to OLED production lines is expected, manufacturers in China are planning to investment in LCD panel lines. BOE Technology Group, Chinas largest LCD panel manufacturer, announced plans to build the worlds largest Gen-10.5 LCD panel fabrication plant that will use glass substrates. In addition, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) revealed plans to construct a Gen-11 TFT-LCD panel fabrication plant. LCD panel production capacity in China is forecast to surpass that of South Korea and Taiwan combined.

Chinas Photomask industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption region of Photomask, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import. Our research team believe that the development of Photomask for LCD depend on the growth in China.

Global TFT-LCD Photomask market size will increase to 1070 Million US$ by 2025, from 960 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for TFT-LCD Photomask.

This report researches the worldwide TFT-LCD Photomask market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global TFT-LCD Photomask breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hoya Corporation

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd

SK-Electronics

Toppan Photomasks, Inc

Photronics(PKL)

LG Innotek

Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask

Shenzhen Newway Photomask

Taiwan Mask Corporation

TFT-LCD Photomask Breakdown Data by Type

Quartz Base

Soda Lime Base

Other (film)

TFT-LCD Photomask Breakdown Data by Application

LCD TV

Smartphone

LCD Monitor

Notebook and Tablet

Other

TFT-LCD Photomask Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

TFT-LCD Photomask Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

……..

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global TFT-LCD Photomask capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key TFT-LCD Photomask manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

