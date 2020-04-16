Global Variable life Insurance Market Size & Share 2018 |Growth With Top Manufactures By 2023: Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance

Mar 2019, (New-York) –

Variable life insurance is a form of permanent life insurance that builds cash value inside mutual fund like sub-accounts. Variable means that the cash value balances can fluctuate based upon the performance of those underlying sub accounts.

According to this study, over the next five years the Variable life Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Variable life Insurance business. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Variable life Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Variable life Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Fixed Premium

Variable Universal Life Insurance

Segmentation by application:

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries etc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

