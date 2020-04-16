Global Vehicle Analytics Market outlook 2025 : Agnik LLC, Amodo, Automotive Rentals Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., IBM, Inquiron, INRIX, Xevo Inc.

Worldwide Vehicle Analytics Market Review 2025: Agnik LLC, Amodo, Automotive Rentals Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., IBM, Inquiron, INRIX, Xevo Inc.

This report on the global vehicle analytics market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information.

The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global vehicle analytics market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global vehicle analytics market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market: Key Segments

The global vehicle analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user, application and geography. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On-Premise deployment segment would refer to the computation that is located within the physical confines of an organization while the cloud based deployment refers to delivery of hosted services over the internet. In 2016, the On-premises deployment type is expected to hold the major revenue share owing to their wide adoption across industry vertical. Cloud sub-segment, owing to their increasing adoption is expected to grow at a rapid pace while also capturing considerable market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the global vehicle analytics market is segmented into Tier 1 suppliers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), service providers, automotive dealers, fleet owners, regulatory bodies and insurers. Based on the end-user, Tier 1 suppliers sub-segment is expected to hold the major share of the market, primarily their critical role as suppliers of hardware and software to other industries. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into predictive maintenance, warranty analytics, traffic management, safety and security management, driver and user behavior analysis, dealer performance analysis, infotainment, usage-based insurance and road charging. The market, based on application is expected to be dominated by predictive maintenance sub-segment and is projected to grow at rapid pace.

Geographically, the report classifies the global network traffic analysis solutions market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, GCC Countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the vehicle analytics market. Porter Five Force analysis and financials are also included in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2015 – 2025 (%), segment value share contribution, 2015 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments’ market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the vehicle analytics market include Agnik LLC, Amodo, Automotive Rentals, Inc., Harman International Industries, Inc., IBM, Inquiron, INRIX, SAS Institute Inc., Teletrac Navman and Xevo Inc.

