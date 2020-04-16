GPS Tracking Device Market by Global Infrastructure, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

GPS Tracking Device Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “GPS Tracking Device Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The GPS Tracking Device Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

GPS Tracking Device uses GPS satellite positioning terminals to accurately locate, track, monitor and prevent theft.

Transportation & logistics to hold the largest share of the overall GPS tracking device market.

The global GPS Tracking Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GPS Tracking Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GPS Tracking Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Calamp

Sierra Wireless

Orbocomm

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology

Laird

Tomtom International

Meitrack

Teltonika Uab

Atrack Technology

Trackimo

Geotab

Segment by Type

Satellite

Cellular

Segment by Application

Transportation & Logistics

Metals & Mining

Construction

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

GPS Tracking Device Manufacturers

GPS Tracking Device Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

GPS Tracking Device Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 GPS Tracking Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GPS Tracking Device

1.2 GPS Tracking Device Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Satellite

1.2.3 Cellular

1.3 GPS Tracking Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 GPS Tracking Device Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.3 Metals & Mining

1.3.4 Construction

1.4 Global GPS Tracking Device Market by Region

1.4.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global GPS Tracking Device Market Size

1.5.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global GPS Tracking Device Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GPS Tracking Device Business

7.1 Calamp

7.1.1 Calamp GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Calamp GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sierra Wireless

7.2.1 Sierra Wireless GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sierra Wireless GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Orbocomm

7.3.1 Orbocomm GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Orbocomm GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Queclink Wireless Solutions

7.4.1 Queclink Wireless Solutions GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Queclink Wireless Solutions GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology

7.5.1 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Laird

7.6.1 Laird GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Laird GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tomtom International

7.7.1 Tomtom International GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tomtom International GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Meitrack

7.8.1 Meitrack GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Meitrack GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Teltonika Uab

7.9.1 Teltonika Uab GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Teltonika Uab GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Atrack Technology

7.10.1 Atrack Technology GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Atrack Technology GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

