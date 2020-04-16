Growth of MEMS Microdisplay Market Projected to Amplify During 2017-2027

MEMS (Microelectromechanical Systems) microdisplays are high-resolution screens used in magnified display systems. They are used in combination with augmenting optics because of their size. Microdisplays are used in two simple applications such as projection and near-to-eye display. OLED displays are in huge demand in microdisplay market due to their benefits and additional features in addition to overtaking LCD and LCoS display technologies. The launch of wearable devices, head-up displays (HUDs), smart glasses, and head-mounted displays (HMDs) has created demand for the microdisplay market.

Presently, there is a rise in demand for microdisplays in near-to-eye application devices such as HMDs, camcorder viewfinders, video phones and digital camera viewfinders. Innovative applications of MEMS microdisplay technology is widely used in areas such as military & defense, aerospace, medical, and industrial purposes which have enhanced the market for microdisplays. The increased penetration of augmented reality (AR) devices is expected to boost the demand for MEMS microdisplay in display market

MEMS Microdisplay Market: Market Dynamics

Increased use of microdisplays in various industries such as military and aerospace and existence of many players has created high demand in MEMS microdisplay market

Lack of acceptance of MEMS microdisplay products due to shorter shelf life of LCoS is a restraining factor for MEMS microdisplay market

Growing number of near-to-eye applications is the latest trend in the MEMS microdisplay market

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5014

Global MEMS Microdisplay Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

MEMS Microdisplay market segmented by application, material, display technologies, and region.

Segmentation by application in MEMS Microdisplay market:

Near-to-Eye

Projection

Segmentation by material in MEMS Microdisplay market:

Chemicals & gases

Photomasks

Glass wafers

SOI wafers

Si Wafers

Segmentation by display technologies in MEMS Microdisplay market:

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon)

DLP (Digital Light Processing)

MEMS (Microelectromechanical Systems)

Need more information about Report Methodology ? @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5014

Global MEMS Microdisplay Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in MEMS Microdisplay market includeTexas Instruments, Iron City Micro Display, MicroVision Inc, Cardiocomm Solutions, Casio America, Inc., Cellnovo Limited, Covidien plc, EM Microelectronic-Marin SA, Jawbone Inc. and STMicroelectronics N.V. etc.