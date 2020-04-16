HVAC Valve Market to 2024 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Technologies, Applications and End-User Verticals

HVAC Valve Industry 2019

Description:-

HVAC Valve is valves serve a large variety of needs in HVAC automatic temperature control systems. HVAC Control valves come in a wide assortment of shapes and sizes, and can be controlled in many ways.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for HVAC Valve in the regions of USA and EU that is expected to drive the market for more advanced HVAC Valve. Increasing of spending on construction activities, retrofitting and renovation of old buildings, rising disposable income and increasing urbanization, growth of smart cities, increasing adoption of advanced HVAC systems will drive growth in USA and EU markets.

Globally, the HVAC Valve industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of HVAC Valve is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their HVAC Valve and related services. At the same time, United States, occupied 33.09% Production market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global HVAC Valve industry because of their market share and technology status of HVAC Valve.

The consumption volume of HVAC Valve is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of HVAC Valve industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of HVAC Valve is still promising.

The worldwide market for HVAC Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 6040 million US$ in 2024, from 4730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the HVAC Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Belimo

Danfoss

Pentair

AVK

Flowserve

Mueller Industries

Samson

Taco

Bray

Nexus

IDC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ball Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe HVAC Valve product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of HVAC Valve, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of HVAC Valve in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the HVAC Valve competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the HVAC Valve breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 HVAC Valve Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ball Valve

1.2.2 Globe Valve

1.2.3 Butterfly Valve

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Honeywell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 HVAC Valve Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Honeywell HVAC Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Johnson Controls

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 HVAC Valve Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Schneider Electric

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 HVAC Valve Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Schneider Electric HVAC Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

