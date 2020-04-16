Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating (DLC) Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024

For DLC classification, it organized DLC types on a pseudo ternary phase diagram and clarified the relationship with deposition methods. DLC films formed with the sputter vapor deposition method and arc PVD method do not contain hydrogen as long as only solid graphite is used as the raw material and no hydrocarbon gas is used.

They are characterized by the differences in the amount of sp3-bonded carbon and the structure of the cluster within the range from graphite-like carbon (GLC) that does not contain hydrogen and amorphous carbon (a-C) to tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C). On the other hand, DLC films produced from a hydrocarbon gas using the plasma CVD method always contain hydrogen. These DLC films take the form of hydrogenated amorphous carbon (a-C:H) to hydrogenated tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C:H), which are characterized by the differences in the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon. Thus, DLC is distinguished by the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon, and the cluster structure, which provides information for understanding various behaviors including mechanical (hardness and Young’s modulus), optical (refraction, penetration/ absorption), electric (conductance), and chemical (changes during an increase in temperature, oxidation, affinity with various materials) behaviors.

Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating is the major type of DLC which takes more than 805 of all DLC market.In 2017, the global Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating market is led by Europe, capturing about 62.56% of global diamond-like carbon coating production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 20.70% global production share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1680 million by 2024, from US$ 1260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

PVD

PECVD

Others

Segmentation by application:

Automobile Components

Tooling Components

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Oerlikon Balzers

IHI Group

CemeCon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Miba Group (Teer Coatings)

Acree Technologies

IBC Coatings Technologies

Techmetals

Calico Coatings

Stararc Coating

Creating Nano Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) by Players

Chapter Four: Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Forecast



