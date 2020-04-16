Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating (DLC) Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024
For DLC classification, it organized DLC types on a pseudo ternary phase diagram and clarified the relationship with deposition methods. DLC films formed with the sputter vapor deposition method and arc PVD method do not contain hydrogen as long as only solid graphite is used as the raw material and no hydrocarbon gas is used.
They are characterized by the differences in the amount of sp3-bonded carbon and the structure of the cluster within the range from graphite-like carbon (GLC) that does not contain hydrogen and amorphous carbon (a-C) to tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C). On the other hand, DLC films produced from a hydrocarbon gas using the plasma CVD method always contain hydrogen. These DLC films take the form of hydrogenated amorphous carbon (a-C:H) to hydrogenated tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C:H), which are characterized by the differences in the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon. Thus, DLC is distinguished by the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon, and the cluster structure, which provides information for understanding various behaviors including mechanical (hardness and Young’s modulus), optical (refraction, penetration/ absorption), electric (conductance), and chemical (changes during an increase in temperature, oxidation, affinity with various materials) behaviors.
Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating is the major type of DLC which takes more than 805 of all DLC market.In 2017, the global Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating market is led by Europe, capturing about 62.56% of global diamond-like carbon coating production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 20.70% global production share.
According to this study, over the next five years the Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1680 million by 2024, from US$ 1260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
PVD
PECVD
Others
Segmentation by application:
Automobile Components
Tooling Components
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Oerlikon Balzers
IHI Group
CemeCon
Morgan Advanced Materials
Miba Group (Teer Coatings)
Acree Technologies
IBC Coatings Technologies
Techmetals
Calico Coatings
Stararc Coating
Creating Nano Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) by Players
Chapter Four: Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Forecast
