Industrial Barcode Scanners Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Rising preference for automation across various processes in manufacturing sectors is the key factor contributes the growth of Industrial barcode scanners market. The advent of barcode technology has reduced the inconvenience of Parcel/courier tracking and sortingfor industries and retailers across globe. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce and intra-regional market is playing an important role in fueling the growth of Industrial Barcode Scanners market. The cutting-edge features of Industrial barcode scanners such as Superior read range, durability, full range area imaging performance and fast time to read are supporting the rapid adoption Industrial barcode scanners in manufacturing and warehousing industries.

Barcode Scanners which uses high resolution industrial cameras to capture multiple barcodes simultaneously are called Industrial barcode scanners. Today, Industrial barcode scanners have become one of the best solution for recording and managing product information without making any major manual effort. Rising demand for durable high volume barcode scanning across various industries including manufacturing, retail, and logistics contributes the growth of industrial barcode market.

Industrial Barcode Scanners: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Increasing interest on digitalization of business operations across various industries is the primary factor drivers the growth of Industrial barcode scanners market. Increasing number of multinational logistics service providers in the market is fueling the growth of Industrial barcode scanners market. Owing to high durability, in industrial sector, 2D barcodes such as Data matrix, QR code and others are being used exponentially and ultimately the preference towards 2D barcodes is increasing the demand of 2D industrial barcode scanners.

Apart from this, the availability of innovative and customized products such as mobile computing devices is playing an important role which is supporting the growth of Industrial barcode scanners market.

Challenges

The high cost of Industrial barcode scanners is one of the major factor which may hinders the growth of Industrial barcode scanners market. Moreover, the incompatibility with existing business systems and software is also the factor which may slow down the adoption of Industrial barcode scanners.

Industrial Barcode Scanners: Segmentation

Segmentation of Industrial barcode scanners on the basis of housing type:

Handheld Scanner

Stationary Scanner

Others

Segmentation of Industrial barcode scanners on the basis of scanning technology:

Linear Imaging

Area Imaging

Omni directional

Segmentation of Industrial barcode scanners on the basis of Industry use:

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Industrial Barcode Scanners: Competition Landscape

Key Development

In October 2016, Honeywell International Inc. added “Digimarc Barcode” scanning capabilities to its handheld scanners in order to offer industry leading performance and reliability for wide range of applications.

In April 2016, Zebra Technologies launched its 3600 Ultra-rugged series of scanners. These scanners helps company to enhance durability, scan performance and manageability of industrial verticals such as warehousing, retail and manufacturing

Key Players

The Prominent players in Industrial barcode scanners market are Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Cognex Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Toshiba TEC Corporation,Wasp Barcode Technologies, Datalogic S.P.A, Scandit AG, Juniper Systems and others.