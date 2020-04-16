Interactive Whiteboard Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 153.5 Mn During 2016-2026

According to a new market report published by Future Market Insights, titled “Interactive Whiteboard Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016 – 2026,” the global interactive whiteboard market was valued at US$ 1,257.3 Mn in 2015 and is expected to register a value CAGR of -17.0% from 2016 to 2026.

The global interactive whiteboard market is segmented on the basis of digitising technology, end–users and region.

On the basis of digitising technology, the market is segmented into digital vision touch (DViT) technology, infrared digitising technology, electromagnetic digitizing technology and others (LASER, resistive, capacitive, ultrasonic etc.).

Among digitising technology segments, DViT technology is the most dominant digitizing technology segment in the market currently. The growth of DViT digitising technology segment is mainly driven by its attractive and sleek design with advanced features capable to enhanced user experience within limited budget.

On the basis of end–users, the market is segmented into education sector and others. Among end–users, education sector is the most dominant segment mainly driven by low price of interactive whiteboard and its benefits to students in teaching applications.

This report also covers trends driving each market segment and offers analysis and insights on the potential of the interactive whiteboard market across key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the market is sub-segmented on the basis of the major countries in each region in order to provide a better regional analysis of the global interactive whiteboard market.

Interactive Whiteboard Market: Region-wise Segmentation

APAC was the largest market for interactive whiteboard in 2015, wherein it has been estimated to be valued at US$ 761.3 Mn. The North America interactive whiteboard market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 162.1 Mn in 2015 and is expected to decline at a value CAGR of -18.9% during the forecast period. Availability of advanced alternative technologies (portable projectors, interactive flat panel displays and other interactive screens) with more features at no/very less maintenance cost are key reasons for declining growth in the region.

Key players identified in the global interactive whiteboard market include SMART Technologies Inc., Promethean World plc., Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Steelcase Inc., Julong Educational Technology Co., Ltd., Touch IT Technologies Inc., Xiamen Interactive Technology Co., Ltd, TURNING TECHNOLOGIES, LLC. and Egan Teamboard. A competitive dashboard is included in the report to provide detailed information about the key market players.

