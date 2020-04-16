Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions 2025

The vanadium redox battery (VRB) (or Vanadium flow battery) is a type of rechargeable flow battery that employs vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store chemical potential energy. The vanadium redox battery exploits the ability of vanadium to exist in solution in four different oxidation states, and uses this property to make a battery that has just one electroactive element instead of two.

As the schematic shown in Fig, a vanadium redox-flow battery has two chambers, a positive chamber and a negative chamber, separated by an ion-exchange membrane. These two chambers are circulated with electrolytes containing active species of vanadium in different valence states, VO2+/VO2+ in the positive electrolyte and V2+/V3+ in the negative electrolyte. During discharge process, VO2+ is reduced to VO2+ at the positive electrode and V2+ is oxidized to V3+ at the negative electrode, as shown in Equation(1) and (2). The reactions proceed in the opposite direction during charge process. The active species are normally dissolved in a strong acid, and the protons transport across the ion-exchange membrane to balance the charge.

In our report, we cover the ion exchange membrane of all-vanadium redox flow battery. Commercial ion-exchange membranes should have high proton conductivity, good selectivity, and especially low cost. At present, ion-exchange membrane prices are still too high. This affects the installed capacity of vanadium redox flow battery.

The Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery market was valued at 10 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 39 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery.

This report presents the worldwide Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chemours (DuPont)

FuMa-Tech

Golden Energy Fuel Cell

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics

Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Full-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane

Non-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane

Others

Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Renewable Power Supply

Industrial Grid (Excluding Renewable Power) Adjustment and Management

Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

