Know About Hepatitis Test Solution Market in-depth approaches behind the Success Of Top Players like Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Bio-Rad, Siemens, DiaSorin, QIAGEN, bioMérieux

The growth of this market can be attributed to the high burden of hepatitis worldwide, benefits offered by point of care instruments & kits, and initiatives taken by government and non-governmental organizations. However, the lack of a mandate for NAT in developing countries and the high cost of the NAT test are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2024 from USD 2.66 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2018–2024)

Companies profiled in this Report includes, Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche (Switzerland), Bio-Rad (US), Siemens (Germany), DiaSorin (Italy), QIAGEN (Netherlands), bioMérieux (France), Danaher (US), and Grifols (Spain).

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other Technologies

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Nursing Homes

Blood Banks

Other

