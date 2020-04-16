Know in depth about Self-Injections Market: What Recent Study say about Top Companies like Abbvie, Antares Pharma, Becton Dickinson & Company, 3M Company, Baxter International, Pfizer

Self-injections are emerging as an attractive option for administering drug therapies at home. For instance, insulin-dependent diabetics and individuals suffering from arthritis generally adopt self-inject medication as it is an easy and a reliable method to self-administer drugs. The global self-injections market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of auto-immune and chronic disease, and development of biologic drugs to treat autoimmune disease for which auto-injectors (a type of self-injection) are considered the best way of delivery. However, high cost and sterility of injections hamper the market growth.

Top Key Players: Abbvie, Inc., Antares Pharma, Becton Dickinson & Company, 3M Company, Baxter International Inc., Pfizer Inc., Penjet Corporation, PharmaJet, and Terumo Corporation.

Self-Injections Market Key Segments

By Type

Devices Needle-Free Injectors Auto Injectors Pen Injectors Wearable Injectors

Formulations

By Dosage Form

Single Dose

Multi-Dose

By Therapeutic Application

Autoimmune Diseases

Hormonal Disorders

Oncology

Orphan Diseases

Pain Management

Respiratory Therapy

Others

By Route of Administration

Skin

Circulatory/Musculoskeletal

Organs

Central Nervous System

By End-User

Patient

Physicians

Home Care Settings

Others

Table of Contents

Global Self-Injections Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Self-Injections Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast

