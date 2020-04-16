Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by Digitizer Market by 2027 : FMI

Due to a proliferating usage of mobiles, tablets and other devices embedded with digitizers, the digitizer market can be expected to witness a healthy CAGR in the near future. Mobiles and tablets have become an inevitable need of the day. No one can imagine his/her day without using a mobile phone. Here comes the key application of digitizers. Digitizers just perform a basic task of converting an analog signal to a digital signal. Digitizers helps in making the digital artwork easy and thereby developing it in a more accurate way. One cannot rely on a mouse every time. There are many types of digitizers, in which the most popular ones are digitizers without display. These digitizers are highly preferred by architects and animation designers, as they have a specialized digital pen to draw the data in the most accurate manner. Also the increasing adoption of e-learning and one on one learning is the most followed trends of a digitizer market.

Digitizer Market: Drivers and Challenges

Growing CAD market is one of the major drivers of the digitizer market. As nowadays, CAD software is used in every industry namely automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and electrical and electronics industry, the growing use of CAD software is expected to have a direct impact on the digitizer market. Improved fidelity measurement, signal integrity, and measurement throughput are some other factors involved in rising adoption of digitizers in various fields

The high cost is the primary factor hindering the growth of this market, as the graphic tablets are quite expensive. Due to several other options available, people can avoid the high investments involved in digitizers. As the digitizers are worn out or damaged out over the course of their lives, the costs involved increase when the repairs and replacements are considered. Though may not be accepted in short terms, in long term preferred investments for industrial applications can be expected to boost the digitizer market growth.

Digitizer Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Digitizer market on the basis of type:

Digitizer without display

The digitizer without display consists of flat pad and have a specialized digital pen these type of digitizers are highly preferred by architects and animation designers.

Embedded display digitizer

Embedded display digitizers are digitizers that do not use any specialized pen and the user can draw directly on the screen using anything including a touch of the finger which is taken by the screen as an input.

Regional Overview

The Digitizer market is sub-segmented into 7 key regions- North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the digitizers market. The major reason being the increasing adoption of CAD software in automotive industries. While North America, an early adopter of the technology exhibited a significant growth with the introduction of digitizers, the trend expected to continue over the forecast period. In the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D) to increase accuracy and thus is expected to boost the market growth

Competitive landscape

Wacom, GTCO CalComp, Agilent Technologies, CD-digitizer, Immersion, Hongke, Spectrum, Aeroflex, ADLINK, Assomac, Han-Bond Group, Aiptek International are some of the key players in the Digitizer market.

Other emerging players in the Digitizer market include: Bosto, gaomon Technology, Hanwang Technology, PenPower, Shenzhen Ugee Technology, Huion Technology, Tsinghua Tongfang and ViewSonic

Key developments

Product innovation

In May 2017, Wacom announced the availability of Bamboo Ink a new smart stylus for Windows Ink Workspace that lets idea makers capture notes, sketch ideas or mark documents within Windows Ink and across most Windows 10 platforms

