Laser Defence Eyewear Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

The laser weapons is relied upon to alter the present defence warfare. Although a lot of such weapons are still in their advancement stage, this will empower new hostile and defensive systems for a wide scope of targets. These non-atomic weapons give strategic alternatives that did not exist decades back with nuclear high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (HEMP) weapons. These laser weapons are arranged into deadly and non-deadly weapons, which cause skin harm, eye wounds, and even death. The growing threats of the attacks done by the extremists along with the higher adoption of the lethal weapons is expected to boost the growth of the global defence eyewear market. Also, the increasing utilization of laser could be seen in the commercial and industrial applications which has further enhanced the purchase of the laser defence eyewear. The global defence eyewear market may be hindered because of the lower grade laser defence eyewear, high power laser weapons and other stringent government norms. The global defence eyewear market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 905.4 Million in the year 2023 with a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

The global defence eyewear market is segmented on the basis of its application and geographical analysis. Based on its application, the market is classified into civil and military.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global defence eyewear market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Revision Military (U.S.), ESS (Eye Safety Systems, Inc.) (U.S.), NoIR LaserShields (U.S.), Laser Safety Industries (U.S.), PerriQuest Defence Research Enterprises (U.S.) Honeywell International (U.S.), Gentex Corporation (U.S.), Metamaterial Technologies Inc. (Canada), Phillips Safety Products Inc. (U.S.), and ST Laserstrike (U.S.) are the major players in the global laser defence eyewear market.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Laser Defence Eyewear Market, By Region

1.1 Introduction

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Growing demand for laser defence eyewear for airline pilots

2.1.2 Higher use in industrial arena

2.1.3 Paced up development of laser weapons

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 High power laser weapons

2.2.2 Low-grade commercial laser defence eyewear

2.2.3 Stringent regulatory norms

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Emergence of stylish and comfortable laser defence eyewear

2.3.2 Integration of laser defence eyewear in helmet

2.3.3 Introduction of day-and-night use laser defence eyewear

