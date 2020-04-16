Latest Release: Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Market Growth 2018 and Key Opportunities

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities.

The research report studies the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software market on the basis of the qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of various market verticals. The regional markets for Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software has also been evaluated based on their performances during the period from 2018 to 2025.

Analysts have carried out multiple analyses to determine the volume of production and efficiency of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software market, considering the performances of its regional Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software markets. The demand and supply statistics for Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software in the global arena has also been discussed in this market report.

In 2018, the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Security AppScan Standard

Micro Focus

Checkmarx

Appknox

Netsparker

Peach Fuzzer

InsightAppSec

Micro Focus WebInspect

Veracode

Acunetix

AppSpide

Code Dx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Manufacturers

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

