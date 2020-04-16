Lithotripsy Devices Market- Global Industry Analysis by 2025

Lithotripsy is a procedure that helps to break the process of urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is the process of forming stones in the kidney, bladder, and/or urethra. Kidney stones are a common cause of blood in the urine and pain in the abdomen, flank, or groin. Kidney stones occur in 1 in 20 people at some time in their life.

Lithotripsy is a procedure that uses shock wave to break up stones in the kidney, bladder, or ureter. After the procedure, the tiny pieces of stones pass out of rom the body by the help of urine.

Many parts of the world are now suffering from the stones disease which poses a major health hazard affecting 20% of the general population worldwide. In the U.S alone, up to 12% of men and 6% of women will develop urolithiasis at some point of life. In Thailand, the highest prevalence rate of 16.9% was reported in the Northeast provinces, while in Middle Eastern countries, the lifetime prevalence of kidney stone is even high.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-648



Lithotripsy Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, lithotripsy devices global market is driven by the aging population, technological advancement, increasing incidence of urolithiasis.

Lithotripsy devices market is driven by geriatric population, technological advancement, increasing incidence of urolithiasis, and growing number of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy procedures being performed. However, adverse effect of lithotripsy shock waves which can often result in hypertension, diabetes, and in some cases permanent loss of functional renal volume act as major barrier for this market.

Lithotripsy Devices Market: Segmentation

Lithotripsy devices global market is segmented into following types:

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy System

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy System Laser Lithotripsy Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Mechanical Lithotripsy Ultrasonic Lithotripsy



Lithotripsy Devices Market: Overview

With the rapid technological advancement and increasing incidence of urolithiasis, the lithotripsy devices global market is expected to have healthy growth rate in the forecast period (2012-2025).

Lithotripsy Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, global orthopedic power tools market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

The European region is estimated as the largest regional market in the world, whereas, Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The growth of Asia-Pacific is likely to be supported by strong adoption potential for advanced technologies, due to rapidly growing awareness about technology and medical infrastructure, in this region.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-648

Lithotripsy Devices Market: Key players

Some of the key participating global players in this market are as Siemens AG, Medispec Inc., Olympus corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Direx Group and others.