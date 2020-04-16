Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – HP Enterprise Company, Google Inc., Oracle Corp, IBM, SAS institute, Pitney Bowes Inc, Teradata Corp and Forecast to 2025
Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 105 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Location intelligence (LI), or spatial intelligence, is the process of deriving meaningful insight from geospatial data relationships to solve a particular problem.It involves layering multiple data sets spatially and/or chronologically, for easy reference on a map, and its applications span industries, categories and organizations.
In 2018, the global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
HP Enterprise Company
Google Inc.
Oracle Corp
IBM
SAS institute
Pitney Bowes Inc
Teradata Corp
TIBCO Software Inc
Locomizer
SpaceCurve
PlaceIQ Inc
Caliper Inc
Microsoft Inc
Spatial Plc
SAP SE
Tableau software
Information Builders
MicroStrategy
ESRI
Galigeo
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Location Intelligence
Business Lntelligence
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Utilities
Retail and Consumer Goods
Telecommunications and IT
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
