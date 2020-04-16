Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – HP Enterprise Company, Google Inc., Oracle Corp, IBM, SAS institute, Pitney Bowes Inc, Teradata Corp and Forecast to 2025

Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 105 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Location intelligence (LI), or spatial intelligence, is the process of deriving meaningful insight from geospatial data relationships to solve a particular problem.It involves layering multiple data sets spatially and/or chronologically, for easy reference on a map, and its applications span industries, categories and organizations.

In 2018, the global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665583-global-location-intelligence-business-lntelligence-market-size-status

The key players covered in this study

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corp

IBM

SAS institute

Pitney Bowes Inc

Teradata Corp

TIBCO Software Inc

Locomizer

SpaceCurve

PlaceIQ Inc

Caliper Inc

Microsoft Inc

Spatial Plc

SAP SE

Google Inc.

Tableau software

Information Builders

MicroStrategy

ESRI

Galigeo

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Location Intelligence

Business Lntelligence

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665583-global-location-intelligence-business-lntelligence-market-size-status

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Location Intelligence

1.4.3 Business Intelligence

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Government and Utilities

1.5.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Telecommunications and IT

1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 HP Enterprise Company

12.1.1 HP Enterprise Company Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Introduction

12.1.4 HP Enterprise Company Revenue in Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 HP Enterprise Company Recent Development

12.2 Google Inc.

12.2.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Introduction

12.2.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Oracle Corp

12.3.1 Oracle Corp Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Corp Revenue in Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Oracle Corp Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 SAS institute

12.5.1 SAS institute Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Introduction

12.5.4 SAS institute Revenue in Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAS institute Recent Development

12.6 Pitney Bowes Inc

12.6.1 Pitney Bowes Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Introduction

12.6.4 Pitney Bowes Inc Revenue in Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Pitney Bowes Inc Recent Development

12.7 Teradata Corp

12.7.1 Teradata Corp Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Introduction

12.7.4 Teradata Corp Revenue in Location Intelligence & Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Teradata Corp Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.