Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Outlook 2018 to 2023: DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, CEVA Logistics,  Expeditors and Panalpina

Developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are the moves that the top players in the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market are making which in turn affect the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

This report has all the company profiles for the top players and brands and along with that the report also contains a synopsis of market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends, and the logistics services (3PL & 4PL) market drivers and restraints that are derived from a well-known method called SWOT analysis.

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL can’t take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.

Some Of The Key Players In Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Include:

DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

H. Robinson

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors

Panalpina

GEODIS

Nippon Express

DACHSER

B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

GEFCO

Agility

Yusen Logistics (Americas), Inc.

Yusen Logistics (Europe)

Sinotrans Guangdong Co,Ltd.

TOLL North America

Hitachi Transport System

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/2018-global-logistics-services-3pl-4pl-industry-research-544

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry market by types, applications, players and regions. This report also displays the production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market influencing factors of the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions, and forecast to 2023, from 2018.

Market Analysis by Types:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Market Analysis by Applications:

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food and Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Request for Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/2018-global-logistics-services-3pl-4pl-industry-research-544

Major Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment

3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Market Demand

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

List of Tables

Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/2018-global-logistics-services-3pl-4pl-industry-research-544

Features of the Report

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings Drivers and restrains of the market Key developments in the market

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]