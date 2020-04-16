Machine Tool Touch Probe Market is estimated to grow by a value CAGR of 3.5% during 2018 – 2028

Future Market Insights has gone deep into the global machine tool touch probe market and discovered some key information through structured market research. These new findings are available in Future Market Insights’ new report, “Machine Tool Touch Probe Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028”, which studies the market and predicts the future demographic and the anticipated changes in the market. The report reveals that 3D Touch Probes and 2D Spindle Probe types will dominate the machine tool touch probe market and are expected to collectively account for more than 80% of market share over the forecast period. The global machine tool touch probe market is estimated to be pegged at US$ 538.3 Mn by the end of 2018. Moreover, the machine tool touch probe market is estimated to create total incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 218.0 Mn by the end of forecast period.

Global Machine Tool Touch Probe Market Dynamics

Machine tool touch probes can operate in conditions in which humans cannot sustain themselves or in conditions in which humans cannot operate optimally, such as when accuracy is the primary factor. Due to this reason, machine tool touch probes have been in high demand in the manufacturing industry in the global market. Manual measurement of work pieces is being replaced by machine tool touch probes as they reduce any chances of inaccuracy and also increase the potential for accurate workflows. This particular factor will accelerate the growth of the machine tool touch probe market over the forecast period. Moreover, human personnel can work for only a number of limited hours whereas machines and their components are capable of working continuously.

Growth in research and development activities by prominent market participants is estimated to create several growth opportunities for the machine tool touch probe market in the coming future. Increasing demand and competition will encourage manufacturers to invest on research and development. This is expected to further create opportunities for the augmentation of the machine tool touch probes market in the coming years.

However, lack of skilled professionals for operation and maintenance of machine tool touch probes may hamper the growth of the machine tool touch probe market over the forecast period. Moreover, the initial cost associated with the machine tool touch probes is on the higher side. This may be one of the prime reasons which may derail the growth of the machine tool touch probes market over the forecast period.

Global Machine Tool Touch Probe Market Forecast

The global machine tool touch probe market is consolidated by nature. There are only a few key market participants which occupy a significant share in the market. These players are expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the machine tool touch probe market over the forecast period. By transmission type, infrared segment is expected to hold a significant share in the machine tool touch probe market over the coming years.

Moreover, infrared segment along with the radio segment is expected to occupy more than 85% share in the global market. By machine type, CNC machining center segment is expected to create overall incremental $ opportunity of US$ 124.3 Mn between 2018 and 2028. By end use, automotive, defense & aerospace and medical segment is expected to dominate the market. The medical and automotive segment are expected to collectively account for 33.9% of the market share by the end of 2018, which is expected to grow to 35.1% of the overall market by the end of forecast period. By region, Western Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate, at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Global Machine Tool Touch Probe Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market participants reported in this study on the global machine tool touch probe market are Renishaw plc., Hexagon AB, DR. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH, Blum-Novotest GmbH, Tormach, Inc., METROL Co., Ltd., Marposs S.p.A., P-Tech Industries Pvt. Ltd., Centroid Corporation, J & M Precision Products Inc., Micro-Vu., Quality Vision International, Inc., Mahr GmbH, Magnescale Co. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG.