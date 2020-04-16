Mental Health Software Market Global Industry Analysis CAGR of 13.3% By 2025

Mental health software (MHS) facilitates a behavioural health professional to select the most effective treatment plan for an individual enduring addiction, depression, anxiety, stress, etc. on the basis of patient records and clinical evidence. This software, in addition, facilitates users to facilitate payment of medical bill through mobile devices for example smartphones and laptops and schedule online appointments. MHS is an extensively utilized software by a variety of professionals. It has the aptitude to recover radiology, laboratory and pharmacy data remarks on the patients were cared for.

The software considers several features for more effective operations which exhibit patient statistics in conjunction with the admittance facility of the hospital specifically the application records patient statistics in addition to exhibiting accessibility of current and bed/s census. The software additionally renders the facility to make a custom-made report to deal with patient person needs. Thus a mental health software as well acts as an ERP which helps run mental practices by healthcare professionals and turning out efficient for administration managing, workflow, patient records, billing and coding and care delivery.

Global Mental Health Software Market Anticipated to Record a Healthy CAGR of 13.3% Through 2025

Growing per capita healthcare expenditure with economical solutions by cloud-based services are main aspects fuelling an expansion of the worldwide market. Enhanced health reforms, supporting government initiatives and growing number of individuals seeking behavioural health support are also some favourable aspects that continue to advance the market growth.

The global market for mental health software is anticipated to reflect a 13.3% CAGR during a period of eight years from 2017 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

The overall market based on the end user is categorised into group therapist, counsellors and psychologist, residential, hospital and clinics and others. The counsellors and psychologist category is projected to record a double digit CAGR of 19.2% all through the predicted period.

The worldwide market on the basis of deployment type is divided into SaaS along with On-Premise. The SaaS division is projected to record a sizable double digit CAGR of 13.9% all the way through the predicted period.

The overall market is studied across five major regions, namely, Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), North America (Canada and U.S.), Europe (France, Poland, Germany, Spain, U.K., Nordic, Italy, Russia, Benelux and Rest of Europe), Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa and Rest of Africa) and APAC (India, China, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and Rest of APAC). The APAC regional market is projected to record a sizable double digit CAGR of 13.4% for the period of prediction in 2017-2025.

Key Market Players

The major players operating in the overall market for mental health software are

Qualifacts Systems Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Core Solutions Inc.

MindLinc

Epic Systems Corporation

Netsmart Technologies Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Credible Behavioral Health Inc. (Credible)

Welligent Inc.

Valant Medical Solutions Inc.

