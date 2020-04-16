Myocardial Ischemia Market 2019 Global Analysis,Opportunities and Forecasts To 2023

Myocardial Ischemia Industry 2019

Description:-

Myocardial ischemia is characterized by a specific condition, where there is an insufficient flow of blood to the heart muscle through coronary arteries. Due to a block or constriction of the arteries, the heart is not able to pump oxygenated blood, and other vital nutrients to the body efficiently and finally lead to the destruction of heart muscles. The high prevalence of coronary heart disorders, increasing cases of diabetes, and changing lifestyles are factors expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period. The development of drugs such as heparin, vorapaxar, and others could bring relief to patients from the disease. But the side-effects of these drugs could hinder market growth.

The global myocardial ischemia market is expected to reach a market value of USD 50,120.3 million by 2023 from USD 31,268.9 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

In 2017, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 35.7%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 29.3% and 23.5%, respectively.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3756472-global-myocardial-ischemia-market-research-report-information-type

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The global myocardial ischemia market is segmented into type, treatment and diagnosis, end user, and region.

By type, the myocardial ischemia market is segmented into symptomatic and asymptomatic.

On the basis of treatment and diagnosis, the global myocardial ischemia market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment is further sub-segmented into imaging and stress test. The imaging segment is segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, nuclear scan, coronary angiography, and cardiac CT scan. The treatment segment is further sub-segmented into medications and surgery. The medication segment is sub-segmented into antiplatelet agents, glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors, antithrombotic agents, beta-adrenergic blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin-receptor blockers, thrombolytics, and analgesics. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into angioplasty and stenting, coronary artery bypass surgery, and enhanced external counterpulsation.

By end user, the global myocardial ischemia market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global myocardial ischemia market is expected to reach a market value of USD 50,120.3 million by 2023 from USD 31,268.9 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

Taxus Cardium, ViroMed Co. Ltd, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (Janssen Global Services LLC), Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer Inc.

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global myocardial ischemia market

• To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economic factors that influence the global myocardial ischemia market

• To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global myocardial ischemia market

Target Audience

• Medical Devices Companies

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3756472-global-myocardial-ischemia-market-research-report-information-type

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 High prevalence of coronary heart disease

4.2.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes

4.2.3 Lifestyle changes

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High cost of therapeutic surgeries

4.3.2 Side effects related to medications

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Untapped markets of the Asia Pacific region

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicator

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Review

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

6 Global Myocardial Ischemia Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Symptomatic

6.3 Asymptomatic

7 Global Myocardial Ischemia Market, by Treatment & Diagnosis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnosis

7.3 Treatment

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3756472

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.