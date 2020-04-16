Neonatal and Fetal Monitors Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2025

Neonatal and fetal monitoring are similar in nature, but they differ by the time they are used in the period of pregnancy and birthing cycle process. Neonatal monitoring is done after birth of a child whereas fetal monitoring is done during the process of birthing.

Preterm birth is the major concern in pediatrics, accounting for long term disabilities like mental retardation, cerebral palsy, vision and hearing problems, and chronic lung disease. Fetal and neonatal monitors are required for numerous other applications, such as treatment for hypothermia, jaundice management and etc. Fetal and neonatal care devices are vital tools which are being used for the prevention and treatment of neonatal diseases.

Neonatal and Fetal Monitors Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, neonatal and fetal monitor’s global market is driven by the technological advancement, increasing numbers of twins and triplets due to the increase in use of fertility treatment multiple pregnancies are more likely to result in premature birth and the risk increases with the number of fetuses in the pregnancy. However, the prevalence of low birth rates in certain developed countries act as a major barrier for this market.

Neonatal and Fetal Monitors Market: Segmentation

Neonatal and fetal monitor’s global market is segmented into following types:

Fetal Monitors Antepartum Fetal Monitors Intrapartum Fetal Monitors

Neonatal Monitors

Neonatal and Fetal Monitors Market: Overview

With the rapid technological advancement in healthcare industry. The neonatal and fetal monitor global market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecasted period (2015-2025).

Neonatal and Fetal Monitors Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, global neonatal and fetal monitor global market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is emerging as dominating markets for neonatal and fetal monitors market due to their high healthcare awareness and augmented disposable income. Amongst the Asian countries, India and china are more promising due to large population pool and increased number of hospitals.

Neonatal and Fetal Monitors Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the neonatal and fetal monitoring device global market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and others.