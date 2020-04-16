New Ablation Equipments for Medical Devices Coming Down the Pipeline, 2019 : Researchmoz

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Ablation Equipments – Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019″ to its huge collection of research reports.

GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, Ablation Equipments – Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Ablation Equipments currently in pipeline stage.



Free Access to the sample pages of the report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2122906

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Ablation Equipments pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

*Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.

Scope

– Extensive coverage of the Ablation Equipments under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Ablation Equipments and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.



View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/ablation-equipments-medical-devices-pipeline-assessment-2019-report.html/toc

Reasons to buy

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Ablation Equipments under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.



List of Tables

Table 1: Ablation Equipments – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

Table 2: Ablation Equipments – Pipeline Products by Territory

Table 3: Ablation Equipments – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

Table 4: Ablation Equipments – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

Table 5: Ablation Equipments – Ongoing Clinical Trials

Table 6: Ablation Equipments Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

Table 7: Ablation Equipments – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

Table 8: AngioDynamics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Table 9: NanoKnife 3.0 – Product Status

Table 10: NanoKnife 3.0 – Product Description

Table 11: NanoKnife Low Energy Direct Current System – Hepatocellular Carcinoma – Product Status

Table 12: NanoKnife Low Energy Direct Current System – Hepatocellular Carcinoma – Product Description

Table 13: NanoKnife System – Pancreatic Cancer – Product Status

Table 14: NanoKnife System – Pancreatic Cancer – Product Description

Table 15: NanoKnife System – Prostate Cancer – Product Status

Table 16: NanoKnife System – Prostate Cancer – Product Description

Table 17: AngioDynamics Inc – Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Table 18: NanoKnife System – Prostate Cancer – Efficacy and Safety Assessment of Nanoknife (AngyoDynamics, USA) for Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) of Localized Prostate Cancer

Table 19: NanoKnife System – Prostate Cancer – Focal Irreversible Electroporation as Salvage Treatment in Radio-recurrent Prostate Cancer: A Prospective Multicenter Pilot Study

Table 20: NanoKnife System – Prostate Cancer – Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) for Unresectable Prostatic

…



Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2122906

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com