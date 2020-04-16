Polyethylene Market Capacity Growth More Than 150 Mtpa by 2023 | Badlands NGLS LLC, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Polyethylene Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global polyethylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 110 mtpa in 2018 to more than 150 mtpa by 2023. More than 159 planned and announced polyethylene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and the Middle East over the next five years.



Badlands NGLS LLC, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope

– Global polyethylene capacity outlook by region

– Global polyethylene capacity outlook by country

– Polyethylene planned and announced plants details

– Global polyethylene capacity by feedstock

– Capacity share of the major polyethylene producers globally

– Global polyethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global polyethylene capital expenditure outlook by country.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned polyethylene plants globally

– Understand regional polyethylene supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global polyethylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of polyethylene capacity data.



List of Tables

Table 1: Polyethylene Industry, Global, Polyethylene Key Statistics, 2018

Table 2: Polyethylene Industry, Global, Polyethylene Capacity by Top 5 Countries (mtpa), 2013-2023

Table 3: Major Polyethylene Industry, Global, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

Table 4: Global, Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, %, 2018

Table 5: Major Global, Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Gas Phase Process, 2018

Table 6: Major Global, Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Slurry Process, 2018

Table 7: Major Global, Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Tubular Process, 2018

Table 8: Major Global, Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Autoclave Process, 2018

Table 9: Major Global, Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Solution Process, 2018

Table 10: Total Polyethylene Capacity by Region (mtpa)

Table 11: Polyethylene Capacity Share of Top 10 Companies (%)

Table 12: Active Polyethylene Capacity of Top 10 Countries (mtpa)

Table 13: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region (mtpa)

Table 14: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Countries (mtpa)

Table 15: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Companies (mtpa)

Table 16: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Region (US$ bil)

Table 17: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Countries (US$ bil)

Table 18: Global Major Planned and Announced Polyethylene Plants Details

Table 19: Polyethylene Industry, Africa, Polyethylene Key Statistics, 2018

Table 20: Polyethylene Industry, Africa, Polyethylene Capacity by Countries (mtpa), 2013-2023

Table 21: Africa, Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, %, 2018

Table 22: Major Africa Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Gas Phase Process, 2018

Table 23: Major Africa Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Tubular Process, 2018

Table 24: Major Africa Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Slurry Process, 2018

Table 25: Major Africa Polyethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Tubular Process, 2018

