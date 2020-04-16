Pressure Vessel Market Size to Register USD 8,529 million During the Period 2017 – 2023

The Pressure Vessel Market for alternative fuels was valued at $3,038 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $8,529 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023. CNG pressure vessels are widely used for storage and transportation of liquids and gases when configured as tanks. These vessels are generally manufactured from curved sheets joined by welding, and mostly V-butt welded pressure vessels are used. The riveted joints could be used but since the plates are weakened at the joint due to the rivet holes the plate thickness should be enhanced by considering the joint efficiency.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2217210/?utm_source=SBL

The pressure vessel market for alternative fuels is segmented based on construction type, application, and region. Based on construction type, it is classified into CNG type I, CNG type II, CNG type III and CNG type IV. Based on application, it is categorized into CNG vehicles, hydrogen vehicles and gas transport. CNG type I is the highest revenue generator for the pressure vessel’s alternative fuels market in 2016, because it is least expensive out of other CNG types. Also, the metalworking skills and equipment needed to produce them are widely available internationally. CNG type IV segment is forecasted to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period as it is the lightest among other CNG types. CNG type IV reduces the weight of the storage container by 30 to 40 percent.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2217210/?utm_source=SBL

By Construction Type : CNG Type I, CNG Type II, CNG Type III, CNG Type IV

By Application: CNG Vehicles, Hydrogen Vehicles and Gas Storage

Pressure Vessel Market Key Segments: Samuel Cng Pressure Vessel Group, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Westinghouse Electric Company Llc, General Electric, Halvorsen, Ihi Corporation, Cng Pressure Vessels (India)

By Country: North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA: Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Rest of LAMEA

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/pressure-vessel-market/?utm_source=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: PRESSURE VESSEL MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: PRESSURE VESSEL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: PRESSURE VESSEL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: PRESSURE VESSEL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]