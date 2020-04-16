Rapid Industrialization to Boost Email Applications Market Growth at 4.1% CAGR by 2020

According to a new market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Email Applications Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015 – 2020,” the global Email applications market was valued at US$ 4,197.4 Mn in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% from 2015 to 2020. Growth of the Email applications market is primarily driven by the potential longevity of digital messages due to their speed and sheer convenience. Also, with growing smartphone subscriber base internationally, provisions of Email applications on mobile platforms such as iOS and Android have gained global traction. Further, integration of significant features with Email applications such as money transfer and payment options via wallet services, the Email applications market has put further impetus to this market across various segments globally.

Email applications are mainly used for exchanging mails, but also include features such as calendar, task manager, contact manager, note taking, journal, and web browsing. In addition, these applications are also used as standalone applications and can function with some exchange servers for multiple users in an organization. This can facilitate shared mailboxes and calendars, SharePoint lists, meeting schedules and exchange public folders.

On the basis of deployment type, the Email applications market is segmented into public cloud and on-premises. The public cloud sub segment was valued 14% of the overall market in 2014 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.6% during forecast period 2015–2020. This growth is primarily driven by the innovative features offered by the cloud-based email applications such as threaded messaging, creation of rules for automated handling of mails, customizing the design according to user such as configuring fonts, signature, and privacy settings. Some popular cloud-based Email applications are Gmail, Unibox and eM Client, which provides virtually unlimited storage along with additional features including labels, keyboard shortcuts, built-in IM (instant messenger) and video calling.

The on-premises sub-segment share is anticipated to decrease due to growing popularity of Email applications on cloud-based platforms. Growth of cloud-based platforms is primarily driven by low cost of service and subscriptions models, which provides an end-user with the option of using the service and paying for it as per requirement.

This report also covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of the Email applications market in some key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2014, owing to the fact that majority of the population in North America is tech-savvy and engaged in online Email activities.

Asia Pacific (along with Japan) market was valued at US$ 850 Mn in 2014. The region is expected to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of Email applications in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and the Philippines. Market growth across these countries is primarily driven by various leading players gradually setting up local sales offices to further penetrate the developing market.

Example of key players covered in the global email applications market include Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC., NEC Corporation, Hitachi Ltd. Myriad Group, Proofpoint, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Unisys Global Technologies and Dell Inc.