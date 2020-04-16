Reprocessed Medical Devices Market projected to grow +20% CAGR during forecast period by Top Players like VANGUARD AG, Stryker Sustainability Solutions, Philips Healthcare, Medisiss, Sterilmed, Hygia Health Services, Centurion Medical Products

A2Z Market Research now features a report, titled “Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Professional Survey Report.” The report includes an extensive coverage of the various aspects of the global Reprocessed Medical Devices market. It serves as a reliable business tool for both existing and new players in the market and aids them in formulating business strategies.

The global reprocessed medical devices market size was estimated at USD X.XX billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of +20% over the forecast period.

Rising clinical urgency to reduce the generation of medical waste in hospitals and other healthcare settings is a significant growth driver of the market. High pressure to increase the adoption of reprocessed medical devices owing to the associated benefits such as high cost efficiency is a major impact rendering growth driver of the reprocessed market. The aforementioned factor can be attributed to low cost reprocessing in comparison with the production cost involved in the manufacturing of original equipment coupled with rising need to curb expenditure in medical waste disposal.

Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, VANGUARD AG, Stryker Sustainability Solutions, Philips Healthcare, Medisiss, Sterilmed, Hygia Health Services Inc., Centurion Medical Products Corporation, Agito Medical A/S, EverX Pvt Ltd, Soma Technology, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Block Imaging International, Inc., DRE, Inc., Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc., GE Healthcare, Suretek Medical, Integrity Medical Systems, Inc., ReNu, Midwest Reprocessing Center.

Reprocessed Medical Devices systems help in maintaining updated information of patients, cut down healthcare costs, and enhance efficiency and accuracy. Owing to these benefits, they are being increasingly acknowledged by many physicians around the globe. Moreover, favorable initiatives introduced by several governments worldwide are promoting the adoption of Reprocessed Medical Devices systems for healthcare facilities. The emergence of digital and connected healthcare technologies is also providing a significant push to the market.

Product Type Segmentation

Cardiovascular Medical Devices

General Surgery Medical Devices

Laparoscopic Medical Devices

Orthopaedic External Fixation Devices

Gastroenterology Biopsy Forceps

Industry Segmentation

Electronic

Casting Inspection

Medical

Science and Research

Channel Segmentation

Hospital

Clinic

Other

The key regional markets methodically examined in the research report are North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. North America is expected to represent a substantial share in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is primarily driven by the healthcare IT market in the U.S., which is one of the most prominent and mature markets worldwide. The stringent regulatory norms and Reprocessed Medical Devices incentivizing policies in the region are prompting hospitals and clinics in the region to implement Reprocessed Medical Devices solutions.

The major contributors in the Europe Reprocessed Medical Devices market are the U.K. and Germany. The rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing emphasis on enhancing patient care, and rising need for remote monitoring are responsible for the growth of the region. The flourishing growth of the China market is attracting several international players such as Dell, Cisco, Fujitsu, IBM, and Siemens. The growth of the region is propelled by the improving healthcare infrastructure and the widening patient base.

Prominent players in the global Reprocessed Medical Devices market are consistently pouring funds into the research and development of next-generation healthcare IT solutions. These players are keen on expanding their foothold in cloud-based Reprocessed Medical Devices solutions.

Table of Contents

Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Research Report 2019

Chapter 1 Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast

