Retail Printers Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

As the challenge in the retail sector is winding up increasingly extreme, retailers are focusing on offering a customized involvement to their clients which streamlines their movement in the store and offers them a wonderful ordeal,

The present day retail environment is both brimming with huge possibilities and poses many challenges as well. As the move towards shifting to an omni-channel platform gathers steam in retail, customers have becoming increasingly demanding and the competition in the retail landscape is stiff. In order to streamline the functions of any retail outlet, retailers have to focus on replenishment and seamless deliveries in order to make the experience of their customers in the store smooth and satisfactory. Not being able to keep abreast of the latest trends in retail and not coping up with the expectations of the customers may result in a decreased footfall and customers turning to online retail channels in order to fulfil their needs. In order to increase profits, facilitate a positive experience to customers and to retain their loyalty, retailers need to offer innovative solutions and streamline their operations. It is in this context that retail printers come into the picture, helping retailers fulfil the above mentioned objectives.

Future Market Insights has released a comprehensive report on the global retail printers market that covers this market in detail. Aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are impacting the global retail printers market have been covered across the important regions of the world. Also, this report features the historical analysis from 2012 to 2016 and the projections of the global retail printers market for the time period 2017 to 2026. The global retail printers market is projected to display a robust CAGR. In 2017, the global retail printers market was valued at nearly US$ 2,850 Mn and is expected to reach a value of about US$ 5,000 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

Mobile printers sub-segment to dominate the product type category in the global retail printers market

The mobile printers sub-segment in the product type category is anticipated to exhibit a robust growth rate and register a CAGR Of 6.9% during the period of assessment. This segment is highly attractive in the product type category in the global retail printers market. As per the assessment of Future Market Insights, the mobile printers sub-segment is poised to reach a value of nearly US$ 2,050 Mn at the end of the year 2026.

Industrial printers sub-segment comes a distant second in the product type category of the global retail printers market

The industrial printers sub-segment is a distant second in the product type category of the global retail printers market, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the assessment period. The industrial printers sub-segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1,700 Mn at the end of the assessment period in the year 2026.

Competitive Landscape

The report on global retail printers market includes information about some of the important players functioning in this market such as Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Toshiba TEC Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Star Micronics Co., Ltd., Brother Industries, Ltd., TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd. and Postek Electronics Co., Ltd.

